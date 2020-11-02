PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the race coming to an end, the presidential candidates made their final pitch to voters in Pennsylvania. The candidates traveled to all four corners of the state, including in Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania is a critical battleground state that could determine who will sit in the White House. Tonight, Philadelphia residents came out in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Vice presidential nominee Sen. Harris rallied in South Philadelphia Monday night and was joined by some star power.

Hundreds filed into the parking lots of Citizens Bank Park Monday evening. Harris was accompanied by some famous supporters, including Patti LaBelle, John Legend and Common.

Some of the key issues Philadelphia voters are concerned about include the coronavirus pandemic, our environment and racial justice.

Sen. Harris took to the stage around 8:30 p.m., telling supporters she’s optimistic about the country’s future.

“We know the strength of unity. We know the strength of America,” Harris said.

President Donald Trump also made his way through the commonwealth Monday, less than 24 hours until Election Day, rallying supporters near Scranton.

“If you want your children to be safe, if you want your values to be respected, if you want to be treated with honor dignity and respect, then I am asking you to go tomorrow and vote for Trump,” he said.

Biden made a stop in Pittsburgh Monday evening with some star power behind him. Lady Gaga was at the drive-in event rallying support there.

“Trump sees the world from Park Avenue, from Wall Street, that’s all he can see. I’ve seen it from Scranton where I grew up. I see it from Pennsylvania and Delaware. Wall Street didn’t build this country. Working people built the country,” Biden said.

Vice President Mike Pence also made his way through the commonwealth, making a stop in Erie Monday afternoon in the fight for a critical battleground state.

“You said yes to President Donald Trump in 2016 and I know that Pennsylvania is going to say yes to four more years of President Donald Trump in 2020,” Pence said.

Biden will be campaigning in Pennsylvania again Tuesday. He’s slated to be in Scranton and then back here in Philly.

