PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating another ATM heist in West Philadelphia. Police rushed to a convivence store at 46th and Chestnut Streets on Saturday night.
All they found was an “ATM” sign.
Investigators are trying to determine if the latest robbery is tied to other recently stolen ATMs.
Last week, there were multiple ATM explosions across the city, including outside Dalessandro’s Steaks in Roxborough, at the Germantown East Train Station in Chestnut Hill, and in West Philadelphia, during the civil unrest that began following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
Wallace Jr., 27, was killed on Monday, Oct. 26 by two officers after, police say, he walked towards them and refused to drop the weapon.
Dozens of ATM machines were also blown up over the summer in the city following unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
