PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several ATM explosions were reported across Philadelphia during the second night of unrest following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. At least three ATM explosions were reported on Tuesday night and four early Wednesday morning.

The first happened around 9:28 p.m. on the 3100 block of Ridge Avenue, inside the Ridge Kitchen Restaurant. Police say a group of men were seen exploding the machine with an unknown device.

Another explosion was reported shortly after 11 p.m. in front of the Greenman’s Deli on the 2900 block of Robbins Street. The explosion damaged the ATM screen, but the money box was not removed.

About 30 minutes later, an ATM inside the Wawa on the 4500 block of Castor Avenue was blown up. The ATM screen was also damaged but the money box was not removed.

Around 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, police say about five to six men blew up the ATM inside the Sunoco Gas Station store on the 4100 block of Ridge Avenue. No cash was taken. Police say the suspects fled in separate cars.

About 10 minutes later, the ATM inside Lee’s Kitchen, on the 900 block of North 29th Street, was blown up. Police say about five to six men blew up the machine. The explosion caused damage inside the restaurant and to the ATM.

Around 1:30 a.m., the ATM at the Conoco Gas Station on the 2800 block of North Broad Street was blown up. No cash was taken.

Just before 5 a.m., the ATM inside a convenience store and deli on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue was also blown up, but no money was taken.

There were no reported injuries in any of the incidents.

There is no word if these ATM explosions are connected. No arrests have been made.

This week there have been multiple ATM explosions across the city, including outside Dalessandro’s Steaks in Roxborough, at the Germantown East Train Station in Chestnut Hill, and in West Philadelphia.

Dozens of machines were blown up over the summer across Philly following unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

