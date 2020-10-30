PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bradley Cooper is urging Pennsylvanians to get out and vote. This is the actor’s second video reminding people of how and when to cast their ballots in 2020.
“Hello, I’m Bradley Cooper and I’m very proud to be from Pennsylvania. I was born in Abington. I grew up in Montgomery County. I care a lot about Pa.,” he said, “and that’s why I need to share this extremely important message with you Pa. voters. Make sure to deliver your ballot in person before 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.”
Pennsylvania native Bradley Cooper has an urgent message for voters in his home state: ‘Make sure to deliver your ballot in person before 8 pm on Nov 3’ pic.twitter.com/2BKy7AyL3O
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 30, 2020
Cooper says there is too much riding on this election to not have your voice heard.
