PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The superintendent of the Philadelphia School District said the district is aware of rising cases in the city, and that it will continue to monitor the situation.

“We will not move forward with in-person learning unless it is safe for students and staff, and we will not remain in schools unless it is safe for students and staff,” Dr. William Hite said. “We are aware cases are rising here in the city and we are in daily contact with the Department of Health and medical experts as we carefully monitor COVID-19 to ensure conditions support in-person learning.”

District officials also reminded parents of pre-K through second graders that they have until Friday at 5 p.m. to decide on all-digital or hybrid learning. Students are slated to return to classrooms on Nov. 30.

Also on Thursday, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine asked residents to continue to take the virus seriously.

“You are answering the call when you are wearing a mask, when you are washing your hands, and when you are social distancing, and when you are using the COVID-19 app,” Levine said. “We must stand united in our fight against COVID-19.”

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania set single-day records for new coronavirus cases. There were renewed warnings again Monday about virus fatigue and too many people not taking precautions.

