PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania reported more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The commonwealth’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, spoke Thursday and asked Pennsylvanians to continue to take the virus seriously.

“You are answering the call when you are wearing a mask, when you are washing your hands, and when you are social distancing, and when you are using the COVID-19 app,” Levine said. “We must stand united in our fight against COVID-19.”

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 202,000 Pennsylvanians have tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania set single-day records for new coronavirus cases. There were renewed warnings again Monday about virus fatigue and too many people not taking precautions.

Pennsylvania officials said people should rethink the upcoming holidays and make plans virtually or only with the family you’re living with.

“It’s really all segments of the population that are increasing and in all regions of Pennsylvania,” Levine said.

She says the state’s positivity rate is at 5%. That’s the benchmark number indicating a troubling level of community spread.

“We have seen an increasing number of cases linked to small gatherings of people who may even be familiar with each other but no they’re not masking, they’re not washing their hands, they’re not social distancing,” Levine said.

