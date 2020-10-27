PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are seeking the public’s help locating two men who are considered to be in danger. Twenty-nine-year-old Jerome Lawerence and his cousin, 46-year-old Sindell Oliver, were last seen on Oct. 7.
Investigators say Lawerence took a bus to 5th Street and Lehigh Avenue.
He was heading to the 5400 block of North 5th Street to meet a man about a debt he apparently owed him.
Oliver joined him there and neither of the men have been heard from since.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
30 Police Officers Injured During Hours-Long Unrest In Philadelphia After Fatal Police-Involved Shooting
‘It’s Not Going To Be A Dark Winter, It’s Going To Be A Great Winter’: President Trump In Pa. As COVID-19 Cases Surge
You must log in to post a comment.