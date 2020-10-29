PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are promising transparency as details are brought to light in the investigation of Monday’s deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia.

We’re learning more about the father of nine and where police are in the investigation into the fatal police shooting that has led to chaos in the City of Brotherly Love.

“This investigation has many moving parts and we are working hard to ensure that a fair and thorough investigation takes place,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

As the investigation continues into the fatal shooting of Wallace Jr. Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia, Outlaw is promising transparency.

“We plan on releasing premise history, audio of 911 calls and bodycam footage of the discharging officers in the near future,” she said.

That’s only after Wallace’s family is given the opportunity to review the audio and footage first.

Wallace Jr. was seen on cellphone video walking towards officers with a knife and was shot 14 times and killed by Philadelphia police.

But who was Wallace Jr.?

The 27-year-old was a father of nine. His family says he suffered from bipolar disorder. He was also an aspiring rapper.

Wallace Jr. was awaiting trial for allegedly threatening to shoot a woman.

In 2017, he pled guilty to robbery, assault and possessing an instrument of crime after kicking down the door of another woman and putting a gun to her head.

In 2013, he pled guilty to assault and resisting arrest after punching a police officer in the face.

Commissioner Outlaw says it’s unclear what the officers knew about Wallace Jr. before responding to the scene.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:

Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?

Citywide Curfew In Effect Following Two Nights Of Protests, Looting In Philadelphia



‘Stop This Violence And Chaos’: Walter Wallace Jr.’s Family Pleads For End To Unrest Following Deadly Police Shooting