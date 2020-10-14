Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources tell Eyewitness News that the School District of Philadelphia will begin a phased return to in-person learning at the end of November. Students in kindergarten through second grade will be the first to return to the classroom.
The first day for this in-person instruction will begin Monday, Nov. 30, according to sources.
Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite is expected to release a full return-to-in-person instruction in a formal announcement on Wednesday.
