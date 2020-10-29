PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a stick of dynamite was found outside a home in Lawncrest. Police were called to the 1000 block of Stevens Terrace just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

They say a stick of M-80 dynamite was found inside a plastic shopping bag under a tree outside of a private residence.

The bomb squad was called to the staging area on the 6100 block of Algon Avenue.

There were no evacuations or injuries reported.

On Wednesday night, authorities say they found a van containing low-grade explosives abandoned on the Ben Franklin Parkway, near North 19th Street.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was called to the scene overnight to investigate what they are calling a suspicious vehicle and device.

Police tell Eyewitness News they responded to a report of a van carrying hazardous and explosive materials. When they arrived, investigators found propane tanks and torches.

No one was at that van at the time it was found but ATF Spokesman Rob Cucinotta said several people associated with the van were being investigated. He declined to say if they were in custody.

Philadelphia police plan to release more information Thursday.

These finding follow two days of civil unrest following the shooting Monday of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old man with a history of mental health problems. Police said he was shot outside his home after ignoring orders to drop a knife.

The city has seen a rash of ATM thefts this year in which people used low-grade explosives to vandalize or steal the bank machines. Philadelphia police said that nine ATM machines had been exploded this week.

