PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, is set to visit Montgomery County on Thursday afternoon. She is attending a rally to support her father in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.
On Wednesday, she took part in a question and answer session in Pittsburgh with former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
President Trump is scheduled to visit Pennsylvania this weekend. He will be attending Make America Great Events in Bucks, Berks and Butler Counties on Saturday afternoon.
For the latest local information surrounding the 2020 Presidential Election, click here.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
As Investigation Into Fatal Police Shooting Continues, Who Was Walter Wallace Jr.?
EXCLUSIVE: Philadelphia Police Commissioner Outlaw Responds To Former Mayor’s ‘Failure Of Leadership’ Comment Following Walter Wallace Jr. Shooting
911 Calls, Philly Officers’ Body Camera Footage Of Deadly Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. To Be Released In Near Future
You must log in to post a comment.