PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency to provide additional support to Philadelphia following days of civil unrest. There have been two days of protests and looting in the city after two police officers fatally shot 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia on Monday.
“Over the last few days, hundreds of people have gathered to peacefully speak out against social injustice, but their voices are being drowned out by others who are taking advantage of this fragile time in their city to sow mayhem and discord,” Gov. Wolf said. “I signed this proclamation so commonwealth resources can be provided quickly to protect lives and property.”
The proclamation authorizes Pennsylvania agencies to use all available resources and personnel that are needed to cope with the situation.
A Proclamation of Disaster Emergency is effective for a 90-day period unless sooner rescinded or extended by official action of the governor.
On Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said 23 officers were injured during the second night of protests and looting in the city. Officers also had what appeared to be blood thrown at them during the demonstrations.
The city has issued a curfew beginning at 9 p.m. tonight and lasting until 6 a.m. Thursday.
The National Guard will also be deployed in Philadelphia to assist police.
