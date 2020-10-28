PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police officers had what appeared to be blood thrown on them by demonstrators during Tuesday night’s protest following a fatal police shooting of a Black man. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said during a press conference Wednesday that 23 officers were injured during the second night of protests and looting in the city.

UPDATE: Per Commissioner Outlaw, there are 23 injured officers. Blood, or liquid resembling blood, was intentionally thrown on Philadelphia Police. Says this behavior (rioting/looting) will not be tolerated. "What we saw yesterday…had absolutely nothing to do with protests." — Jessica Kartalija (@JessKartalija) October 28, 2020

On top of the blood, the officers had bricks and rocks thrown at them.

“What we saw yesterday throughout our city, but particular in the area of Castor and Aramingo, had absolutely nothing to do with protests. The widespread lawlessness, including the burglary and looting of area businesses, serve no purposes whatsoever. These individuals are doing nothing but simply wasting our precious resources,” Outlaw said.

Police say 1,000 people took part in looting of several businesses in the area of Castor and Aramingo Avenues. They did not expect that many looters.

“We had zero information to warn us of this,” Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said.

Police say 81 people were arrested on Tuesday night, including 53 for burglary.

The looting and protests stem after two police officers shot and killed 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia on Monday. Police say Wallace walked towards the officers while holding a knife and refused to drop it He was shot 14 times and neither officer was carrying a taser, officials say.

Outlaw says they plan on releasing officers’ body camera footage and the 911 calls in the near future.

The city has issued a curfew beginning at 9 p.m. tonight and lasting until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The National Guard will also be deployed in Philadelphia to assist police.

