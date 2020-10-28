PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Protesters clashed with police for the second night in a row after the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr. Protesters set fires and caused other property damage around 52nd and Chestnut Streets in West Philadelphia.

At least four officers were injured after they were hit with rocks and other projectiles.

Police in riot gear later moved in, clearing out the protesters from the neighborhood.

Looters also spent another night targeting businesses in the city. Eyewitness News cameras were there as people helped themselves to merchandise at the Ross discount department store on Aramingo and Castor Avenues in Port Richmond.

Other stores in the area were also left with major damage, with police commanders telling Eyewitness News many of the storefronts are a complete loss.

At the Walmart on Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond, water could be seen pouring from the store’s sprinkler system, which burst overnight after the store was looted.

Along with the flooding, you can also see clothes and TV boxes strewn throughout the parking lot. There were also boxes of rifle ammunition spilled by the doorway.

Another store badly damaged in Port Richmond was the Home Depot on Castor Avenue. Employees began to show up for the early morning shift on Wednesday but were unable to work.

The Home Depot is just one of the many businesses in the area that was ransacked.

The city asked residents to stay indoors Tuesday night in West and North Philadelphia, Port Richmond, Kensington and Fishtown due to the looting.

Phila. Police commanders say the situation has “rapidly gone downhill” along Aramingo Ave. — a “total loss,” they say, from looting. Chopper 3 shows video of demonstrators & police at 52nd and Chestnut. As of this post, no injuries to police tonight. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/cPjyAqSpys — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 28, 2020

Some SEPTA bus routes have been suspended and detoured due to the civil unrest throughout the city and fire department activity.

Heads up SEPTA riders! Good news, RT. 52 service has resumed normal operations with some residual delays. Rts. 3, 5, 21, 25, 31, 42, 43, and 89 are still suspended and detoured due to civil unrest throughout the city and fire department activity. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/bpjXwy3k22 — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the National Guard could arrive in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The Pennsylvania National Guard says several hundred members are being deployed to the city at the request of Philadelphia County as the unrest continues.

Thirty police officers were injured during violent protests Monday night, including a female officer who suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car.

Scores of West Philadelphia businesses were looted and a number of stores across Philadelphia have started boarding up their windows Tuesday in anticipation of more looting.

“I do not want to see my city tore down. We don’t need that. You’re not resolving anything for our family. Don’t do this in the name of my nephew because this is not what he would’ve wanted,” said Rodney Everett, Wallace’s uncle.

Wallace Jr., 27, was killed on Monday afternoon by two officers after, police say, he walked towards them and refused to drop the weapon. The family answered questions in front of their home Tuesday evening, giving a better idea of what happened leading up to the deadly encounter with police.

Wallace Jr. was shot 14 times and neither officer was carrying a taser, officials say.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:

Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?

‘Stop This Violence And Chaos’: Walter Wallace Jr.’s Family Pleads For End To Unrest Following Deadly Police Shooting

Philly Health Commissioner Urges People To Cancel Holiday Plans As City May Be Entering ‘Worst Period Of Epidemic’