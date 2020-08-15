PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After yet another violent night in Philadelphia, activists tried to appeal to the community to turn in guns — no questions asked — to get them off the street.

It’s been a violent couple of days in Philadelphia, leaving one teen dead and sending a number of victims to the hospital. There have been 14 shootings and one stabbing in less than 24 hours.

On Friday night, just before 9:30 p.m., shots rang out on the 2200 block West Harold Street on the highway, striking a 17-year-old boy once in the chest. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital but was pronounced soon after.

“We need to stop what’s happening,” Chantay Love, with Emir Healing Center, said. “The tsunami of pain, the tsunami of violence, this bloodshed that’s happening. Because our neighborhoods have now turned into cemeteries.”

That was one of two shootings Friday night. An 18-year-old man was shot nine times. He’s still listed in critical condition.

By 1:15 a.m. Saturday in Kensington at the intersection of Jasper and Westmoreland Streets, a 41-year-old man was shot four times in the left leg and twice in the right leg.

Within an hour on the 100 block of Lippincott Street, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the back.

By daylight at North 9th Street and West Sedgley Avenue, a double shooting occurred, leaving a 22-year-old woman shot once in the right shoulder and three times in the left leg. The second victim, a 32-year-old woman, was shot once in the left arm.

This afternoon, a 19-year-old man was shot in the lower left leg. A private vehicle transported him to the hospital but left before the police arrived. Police say the victim is not being cooperative.

In an effort to get guns off the streets, there were two gun turn-in events in the city on Saturday.

People could safely dispose of their firearms at Jane Memorial United Methodist Church and Tasker Street Missionary Baptist Church with no questions asked.

“Since we had 103 children shot so far this year so we would be very happy to getting any gun off the streets today,” Bilal Qayyjm, with Father’s Day Rally Committee, said.

The gun turn-in was aiming for at least a dozen guns on Saturday. They received a total of 47.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.