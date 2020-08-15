Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia continues to be plagued by gun violence. One of the latest victims is a 17-year-old boy who is now fighting for his life after police say he was shot twice Saturday morning.
This happened along 500 block of West York Street just after 2 a.m.
Police say the teen was shot once in the back and once in the stomach. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This shooting came just hours after another 17-year-old was gunned down in North Philadelphia Friday night.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.