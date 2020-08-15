CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia continues to be plagued by gun violence. One of the latest victims is a 17-year-old boy who is now fighting for his life after police say he was shot twice Saturday morning.

This happened along 500 block of West York Street just after 2 a.m.

Police say the teen was shot once in the back and once in the stomach. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This shooting came just hours after another 17-year-old was gunned down in North Philadelphia Friday night.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments