PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in North Philadelphia has sent two women to the hospital. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Saturday near North 9th Street and West Sedgley Avenue in Franklinville.
Police found 10 shell casings at the scene, and bullet holes in the car, after it was parked at the hospital.
There is no word on the condition of the victims at this time.
Investigators are looking for a gunman and a motive.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
