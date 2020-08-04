PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help locating two more suspects in connection to the shooting death of 7-year-old Zamar Jones. The boy was caught in the crossfire of a shootout while he played on his front porch in West Philadelphia over the weekend.
Police announced Tuesday that they are searching for Damar Jones, 27, and Michael Banks, 30. Officials say both men should be considered armed and dangerous.
The announcement didn’t say on what charges they were being sought in the boy’s death.
Zamar was pronounced dead Monday.
On Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney’s office announced that 27-year-old Christopher Linder faced murder and other charges in connection to the shootout.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for arrest and conviction of Jones and Banks.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3334.
