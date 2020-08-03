CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Philadelphia News, West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect is facing murder charges for the shooting of a 7-year-old boy on his front porch in West Philadelphia. The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Christopher Linder.

Zamar Jones was playing with his toys around 7:40 p.m. Saturday night when he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

Police say at least 16 shots were fired.

Jones was shot in the head and was pronounced dead Monday afternoon.

CBS3 spoke with a family friend, who says everyone on the block loved the little boy.

Police are still searching for two other suspects.

