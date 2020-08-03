PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say the 7-year-old boy who was shot on his front porch over the weekend has died. Zamar Jones was pronounced dead at 1 p.m. Monday.
BREAKING: Philadelphia Homicide Unit confirms Zamar Jones, 7, of the 200 block of North Simpson, West Philadelphia, was pronounced dead at 1p. One man is in custody. Police are seeking two more. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/9tUaXB3vbl
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 3, 2020
Police say Zamar was playing with his toys around 7:40 p.m. Saturday when he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout where at least 16 shots were exchanged. The 7-year-old was shot in the head.
On Monday, 27-year-old Christopher Linder was charged in connection to the shooting.
Police are still searching for two other suspects.
