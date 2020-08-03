CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say the 7-year-old boy who was shot on his front porch over the weekend has died.  Zamar Jones was pronounced dead at 1 p.m. Monday.

Police say Zamar was playing with his toys around 7:40 p.m. Saturday when he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout where at least 16 shots were exchanged. The 7-year-old was shot in the head.

On Monday, 27-year-old Christopher Linder was charged in connection to the shooting.

Police are still searching for two other suspects.

