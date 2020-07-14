Comments
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) – A man charged in connection with a shooting at a high school football playoff game last year that led to the death of a 10-year-old spectator has pleaded guilty to a weapons count. Tyrell Dorn entered his plea Monday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
They will recommend the 28-year-old Atlantic City man receive a seven-year state prison term when he’s sentenced later this year.
The shooting happened in the stands of a Nov. 15 playoff game and left a man and two children wounded.
One of the youths, Michah Tennant, died five days later, just hours before the game was resumed.
