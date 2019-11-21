



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Four suspects in a deadly shooting at a South Jersey high school football game are set to appear in court Thursday morning, just one day after one of the shooting victims, a 10-year-old boy, succumbed to his injuries. A fifth man, 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt, who police say was the shooter, had his hearing continued because one of his charges was upgraded from attempted murder to murder, following Micah Tennant’s death.

Authorities announced the little boy died from his injuries on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday during a playoff football game at Pleasantville High School against Camden. The game was in the third quarter when shots rang out, sending players and spectators running for cover.

Court documents state Dixon was on FaceTime with Wyatt and told him where to locate Ibn Abdullah, 27, who police say was the intended target of the shooting. Abdullah, Tennant and a 15-year-old boy were all shot.

The four men scheduled to appear in court are Michael Mack, 27, Tyrell Dorn, 28, Vance Golden, 26, and Shahid Dixon, 27. All face weapons charges, while Dixon is also charged with eluding.

Police say the men drove away from the scene in a blue BMW following the shooting and discarded the gun along Route 30, where it was picked up by a Route 30 bridge employee. The BMW was eventually pulled over in Atlantic City, where officers arrested the men.

Wyatt was arrested as he tried to run away from the football field. An off-duty police officer took him down on the field.

Abdullah also faces weapons charges. He remains in the hospital recovering from his injuries.