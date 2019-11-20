



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The same day a high school football game resumed that was interrupted by gunfire, a 10-year-old boy died Wednesday morning after injuries sustained in the shooting. Micah Tennant was shot in the neck last Friday during the game at Pleasantville High School.

Pleasantville and Camden High Schools finished their game at Lincoln Financial Field and even met some of their favorite Philadelphia Eagles.

On Friday night, the high school football playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden was postponed following a shooting. Today we welcome them as they finish the game at @LFFStadium. pic.twitter.com/xGALNxZMym — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2019

“For us, just trying to bring them some joy, try to bring them some hope, put a smile on their face and hopefully they can go compete and have some fun,” quarterback Carson Wentz said.

Members of the @Eagles wished Camden and Pleasantville football players well @cj_wentz talked to us about helping the teens get through the tragic shooting during their game last Friday pic.twitter.com/987TkCmS0w — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) November 20, 2019

“Just to have a moment to kind of forget about everything else and just come together around the game,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said.

Prior to the game, hundreds of classmates sent off the Pleasantville team.

“It definitely means a lot going to Lincoln Financial Field, going to play a big game in the semifinals, so it definitely means a lot,” senior Ernest Howard said.

Ernest changed his number to 10 in honor of Micah. Authorities say the 10-year-old boy was killed when alleged gunman Alvin Wyatt opened fire on a local rival in the football stands.

“This is a very, very special moment for us and we want to win and bring it home and we’re going to do it in honor of our star that we just lost,” Pleasantville High School Principal Howard Johnson said.

The high school players also got to experience running through an NFL tunnel. But even in the midst of the excitement, was the memory of Young Micah as a moment of silence was held.

Our thoughts are with Micah Tennant and his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QE2lC2pgTg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2019

Camden ended up winning the game and moving on in the playoffs.

Micah’s family is asking for donations through a GoFundMe campaign.