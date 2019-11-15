



PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Police say a man and a boy were injured when shots erupted at a high school football game in Pleasantville Friday night, police say. Authorities say the two were injured when shots rang out in the Pleasantville stands around 8:29 p.m. Friday night.

Both victims are in serious condition at this time, according to police. There is no word on either victim’s age or how many times they were shot.

Authorities say the boy has been flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment.

Police chief speaking live about shooting in pleasantville during his football game. https://t.co/nsxN8Qt0Ij — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) November 16, 2019

Pleasantville was hosting Central Camden in a playoff game when shots erupted in the third quarter. The game was suspended.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

Several Pleasantville football players say they initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. When they realized it was gunfire, they ran through a fence to get to safety.

“We just saw everybody from the crowd running,” senior Pleasantville football player Keon Henry said. “Coach was telling us get down but we didn’t want to get down. We wanted to get somewhere safe inside the school, so we all ran up here, ran through the fence and then went through here.”

Police say several minor injuries were reported from people running away from the scene.

Pleasantville HS Football player says he heard a few shots before he and teammates literally ran through this fence to get to safety. pic.twitter.com/KQxagyJpnd — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) November 16, 2019

Police are currently interviewing several witnesses.

There is no word on any arrests at this time.

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.