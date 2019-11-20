



PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A 10-year-old boy who was shot during a football game at Pleasantville High School last Friday has died. Micah Tennant, a fifth-grader in Atlantic City, was shot in the neck while sitting in the stands during a Pleasantville-Camden High School football playoff game.

The young boy succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, the same day both teams are making up the suspended game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, has been charged with murder.

According to police, Wyatt, of Atlantic City, had a petty grudge with 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah. Court records say earlier in the game, some of Wyatt’s associates noticed Abdullah in the stands and FaceTimed Wyatt, who allegedly came to the stands and opened fire.

BREAKING – Authorities confirm that 10-year-old Micah Tennant who was shot during the Pleasantville v Camden football game on Friday has died and the alleged gunman Alvin Wyatt's charges have been upgraded to murder. — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) November 20, 2019

Abdullah was shot and an unidentified 15-year-old also suffered a graze wound. Both are expected to be OK. Micah was shot in the neck and succumbed to his injuries five days later.

“Words at this time seem so insufficient to portray the anger and outrage that our community feels regarding his loss. However, his spirit will live on in so many people that he inspired. I have directed the charges against Alvin Wyatt be immediately upgraded to Murder. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will seek to prosecute this matter to the fullest extent of the law,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said.

Five others, including Abdullah, have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Five of the six suspects will be in court on Thursday.

Micah’s family is asking for donations through a GoFundMe campaign.