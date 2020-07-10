PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have penalized wide receiver DeSean Jackson for the controversy surrounding his recent social media posts involving anti-Semitism. Jackson was penalized for conduct detrimental to the team, the Eagles announced Friday.

“The Philadelphia Eagles do not tolerate hate towards any individual or group,” the team wrote in a statement on Twitter. “We believe in respect and equality for all races, ethnicities, and faiths. We as an organization want to help be an instrument for positive change. This can only occur through strong, deliberate actions and a commitment to learn and grow.”

The Eagles say they have had a number of “constructive” conversations over the last few days with Jackson and other players and members of the organization.

Jackson apologized earlier this week after sharing posts supporting anti-Semitism on his Instagram account. Jackson posted a video on Instagram Tuesday shortly after the Eagles released a statement saying they were “disappointed” in the wide receiver.

In addition to meeting with a group against anti-Semitism on Thursday and speaking with the Holocaust survivor Friday, Jackson has spoken with Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who extended an offer for the pair to visit the National Holocaust Museum and African American History and Culture Museum together.

The Eagles’ receiver by all accounts seems to be putting in the work to educate himself on the issues. Jackson received backlash after sharing an Instagram story that showed a passage from a book that allegedly quotes Adolf Hitler and he also posted photos praising Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The passage Jackson highlighted reads: “Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows [sic] that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas [sic] secret the Jews will blackmail America. The [sic] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were. The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the Children of Israel.’”