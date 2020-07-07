PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is apologizing after sharing posts supporting anti-Semitism on his social media page. Jackson posted a video on Instagram Tuesday shortly after the Eagles released a statement saying they were “disappointed” in the wide receiver.

“I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone,” Jackson said. “I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying. Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.”

The Eagles called Jackson’s posts “offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling.”

“We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts,” the tweet read. “Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization. We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect. We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn and grow.”

Jackson received backlash after sharing an Instagram story that showed a passage from a book that allegedly quotes Adolf Hitler and he also posted photos praising Islamic leader Louis Farrakhan.

The passage Jackson highlighted read: “Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows [sic] that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas [sic] secret the Jews will blackmail America. The [sic] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were. The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the Children of Israel.'”

The passage goes on to say: “‘They will fear God will destroy them as he destroyed Egypt for doing the same thing. So the Elite, the Illuminati keeps this a secret at all cost [sic]. After I die I will one day cause World War 3 just by this message which will be like planting a seed in a people minds [sic] until it sprouts once they nurture that seed and seek more truth and learn Hitler was right.'”

Snopes.com says the quote was not actually said by Hitler.

In response to critics, Jackson posted a statement saying, “Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way. I have no hatred in my heart towards no one!! Equality equality.”

He then posted the passage a second time but blacked out the majority of the quote to emphasize the portion he was referring to, “The [sic] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

But, by that time the post had already started to catch fire and people were calling for a response from the Eagles organization.

StopAntisemitism.org tweeted Eagles’ owner Jeffrey Lurie and Vice President/General Manager Howie Roseman asking if they were “cool with your wide receiver [DeSean Jackson] quoting Hitler and proclaiming he was right?”

Former Eagles president Joe Banner called the posts “absolutely indefensible.”

“If a white player said anything about AA’s as outrageous as what DeSean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible.”

Jackson also posted images of accused antisemitic Islamic leader Louis Farrakhan, calling him a “powerful” man.

“#farrakhan This man powerful I hope everyone got a chance to watch this!! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on !!,” his Instagram caption read.