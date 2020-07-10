PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson has been at the center of controversy since posting anti-Semitic content on his Instagram page earlier this week. Jackson has since apologized and now, it appears he is working to educate himself on the dangers of anti-Semitism.

Eagles’ WR DeSean Jackson met with a group against anti-Semitism yesterday and he’s meeting with a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor today. He’s trying to educate himself. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 10, 2020

In addition to meeting with the group Thursday and speaking with the Holocaust survivor Friday, Jackson has spoken with Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who extended an offer for the pair to visit the National Holocaust Museum and African American History and Culture Museum together.

DeSean and I spoke for awhile last night. We're making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned.

✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿@DeSeanJackson10 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 10, 2020

The Eagles’ receiver by all accounts seems to be putting in the work to educate himself on the issues. Jackson received backlash after sharing an Instagram story that showed a passage from a book that allegedly quotes Adolf Hitler and he also posted photos praising Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The passage Jackson highlighted reads: “Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows [sic] that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas [sic] secret the Jews will blackmail America. The [sic] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were. The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the Children of Israel.’”

Jackson met with both Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman, both of whom are Jewish, following the controversy over the posts.

Now, according to these reports from Schefter and Edelman, he is working to right those wrongs.