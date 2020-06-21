TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Environmental officials in New Jersey have announced that camping will be allowed as of Monday in a dozen state parks, forests and recreation areas amid social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. Camping will be limited to tent-style camping while all other forms of overnight use including cabins, shelters, group cabins, wilderness campsites, primitive campsites, and group campsites will remain closed.

Guests can expect signs encouraging them to wear a mask while in public and in indoor spaces such as gatehouses and restrooms, and they will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance from those who aren’t family or household members or caretakers.

New Jersey officials reported 411 new coronavirus cases Sunday afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 169,142.

There were also another 17 deaths reported and the death toll now stands at 12,870.

NEW: NJ has 411 new confirmed positive cases of #COVID19, pushing our total to 169,142. Of those cases:

➡️1,105 are in hospitals

➡️278 are in critical or intensive care

➡️219 are on ventilators Sadly, we’ve lost 17 more New Jerseyans, pushing our total to 12,870 lives lost. pic.twitter.com/k6k722CCUJ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 21, 2020

Personal care businesses in New Jersey, including beauty shops, barbershops, nail salons and tattoo shops, are set to reopen on Monday. The businesses must follow guidelines provided by the health department.

Today we'll release #COVID19 guidance for personal care businesses – which may reopen on 6/22:

✂️Beauty salons

💈Barber shops

💄Cosmetology shops

🧼Day & medical spas

⚡Electrology facilities

👩🏿‍Hair braiding shops

💆‍♀️Massage parlors

💅Nail salons

💡Tanning salons

🦋Tattoo parlors pic.twitter.com/WgbvXl5zUN — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 12, 2020

Outdoor public and private-club swimming pools can also reopen in the Garden State on Monday as long as social distancing guidelines provided by the state are followed.

NEW: Municipal and private-club swimming pools can REOPEN on Monday, June 22nd. 🤿@NJDeptofHealth will release full guidance tomorrow relating to the procedures and protocols that will need to be followed. pic.twitter.com/beVB3PnOZV — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 8, 2020

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.