New Jersey Public, Private-Club Swimming Pools To Reopen June 22
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON (CBS) — Public and private-club swimming pools in New Jersey can reopen in two weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the swimming pools can reopen on Monday, June 22.

Officials will provide more details on social distancing guidelines that swimming pools must follow on Tuesday.

Murphy and health officials will provide coronavirus updates Monday at 2:30 p.m.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Garden State is nearing 165,000 and another 79 residents lost their lives due to complications on Sunday.

Last week, Murphy announced motor vehicle offices will open on June 15, and road testing and the issuance of new licenses can resume from the COVID-19 pause on June 29.

Nonessential retail, salons, barbershops and outdoor dining, will also resume June 15.

Murphy also signed an extension of the state’s public health emergency order, which will remain in place for another month. Such orders expire automatically after 30 days.

