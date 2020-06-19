MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Many in New Jersey are counting down the days until they can get their hair and nails done again as salons are set to reopen on Monday. CBS3 spoke to a South Jersey nail salon owner about all of the measures taken to keep customers and employees safe, including wearing masks.

The Nail Garden in Marlton was only open for two days before shutting down because of COVID-19. Now, owners are ready for their grand reopening.

“It was a nightmare for all of us,” owner Halle Nguyen said.

Come Monday, with new protocols in place, the Nail Garden and other salons in New Jersey can welcome customers.

“We have to sit diagonally to get that six feet distance at our tables,” Nguyen said.

The space will only be filled to 50% capacity and social distancing is in effect when possible.

“We cannot be six feet apart so plexiglass is something we had to have to be able to work on customers,” Nguyen said.

The salon is already booked for the next few weeks. Appointments are made mainly online, but customers can try their luck walking in.

“If there’s a cancellation, they can walk in and then our front desk can schedule an appointment for them for the next availability,” Nguyen said.

There are some changes, the snack station is now gone. There’s a contactless handwashing station and customers are encouraged to get gel pedicures to speed up turnaround time.

“We do also recommend all clients bring their own polish in case they mess up their color, they can fix it at home,” Nguyen said.

Services will remain the same, but there will be a slight increase in prices.

“Just a dollar or two on each, just to help us cover the PPE,” Nguyen said.

In addition to taking every possible precaution, the owner says each technician has gotten their COVID-19 Barbicide certification, where they take 10 minutes to sanitize their station before tending to the next client.