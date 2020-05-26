



WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — People that have a second home in Wildwood are always welcome but now people wanting to get away for a quick trip to the shore have the green light to stay. Whether you’re surfing the web or surfing the waves, you’ll be able to rent a place in Wildwood this summer.

Short-term rentals, like Airbnbs and motels, have officially reopened.

“Hotels and motels are still limited to 60% of their occupancy until June 21st. But typically in June, they’re not getting a whole lot higher than 60% anyway so things are starting to come back to life now,” said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

But not for everyone. Wildwood Crest has to wait until June 1 before they can reopen. The Armada By-The-Sea motel owner says the different restrictions are confusing.

“If there was a sense of uniformity I think that would be easier for everyone to adjust,” said Steve Tecco, president of the Greater Wildwood Hotel and Motel Association.

But you’ll still be able to make those memories this summer.

An iconic part of the boardwalk experience is back — the tram car.

“We’ve been stuck in the house for three months now so we just wanted to look at something different,” said Vera Kyle of Germantown.

The tram now has plexiglass on each car to further practice social distancing. Visitors took advantage.

“We came from Philly today just to take a ride on it since it opened,” said Lisa Stevens of Northeast Philadelphia.

It’s good news for the seaside community that is already a month behind during tourist season.

“The entire shutdown has done irreparable damage to the economy down here. Small businesses are really starting to get desperate at this point,” Rosenello said.

Two short-term rentals that decided not to wait opened over the Memorial Day weekend. Police say they were warned several times for violating the governor’s orders.

After refusing to close, they were given citations.