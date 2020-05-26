CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Wildwood news


WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – The iconic Wildwood Tram Car returns to the boardwalk Tuesday, with some safety enhancements. Riders will see plexiglass dividers to help keep passengers safe.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Tram employees will wear masks while interacting with visitors and passengers.

 

wildwood boardwalk

Credit: Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority

The car will also be sanitized twice per hour and you can now pay with an app.

Comments