WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – The iconic Wildwood Tram Car returns to the boardwalk Tuesday, with some safety enhancements. Riders will see plexiglass dividers to help keep passengers safe.
Tram employees will wear masks while interacting with visitors and passengers.
The car will also be sanitized twice per hour and you can now pay with an app.
