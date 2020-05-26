Comments
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Two short-term rentals that decided not to wait opened over the Memorial Day weekend in Wildwood. Police say they were warned several times after violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s orders.
After refusing to close, they were given citations.
“We know these are extremely difficult times for all of you. At the end of the day, we are law enforcement officers and not law makers, and we greatly appreciate the cooperation from the overwhelming majority of our business community who we value greatly,” Wildwood Police posted on Facebook.
On Tuesday, short-term rentals at places like Airbnbs and motels were allowed to resume.
