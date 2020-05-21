



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola is itching to get back on the mound. While baseball could return soon, Nola is helping those impacted by COVID-19.

It’s possible that Major League Baseball could begin sometime in July. Talks are ongoing, but there’s still no firm timeline. While we wait, Nola is staying ready, but also proactive in the community. Along with the help of Yuengling, Nola launched the CHEERS PA campaign aimed to help bar and restaurant workers.

“Anything we can do right now to help, it’s a plus,” Nola said. “We don’t know how long this is going to last. So hopefully not too much longer. Anything we can do right now, the earliest we can start something like this, the better.”

Sources: Phillies Could Resume Spring Training In Philadelphia Next Month

Proceeds of the 30-day fundraiser will go toward the Hospitality Assistance Response of PA, or HARP program. And he’s put together some great items.

“You can win a private pitching lesson with me. Some autographs from well-known athletes and legends around Pennsylvania — Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Carson Wentz,” Nola said.

As far as getting back on the diamond, Nola says if and when it’s time, he and his teammates are prepared.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

“I feel like all of us are ready because we want to play, this is not usual for us being almost to summer and not be playing baseball,” Nola said. “But I feel like, from a mental standpoint, physicality standpoint, I feel pretty ready right now.”

Philadelphia is also ready. According to Mayor Jim Kenney, the city is engaged in talks with the Phillies about hosting a second spring training in Philly before a potential MLB season begins.