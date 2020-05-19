PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies All-Star Aaron Nola and Yuengling have teamed up to help Pennsylvania bar and restaurant workers impacted by COVID-19. A hundred percent of the proceeds raised during the “Cheers PA” virtual fundraiser will go towards the Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania (HARP).
“Pennsylvania holds a special place in my heart, and I’m proud to partner with Yuengling to support HARP and local hospitality workers during this difficult time,” Nola said. “Thank you to my teammates, friends and fellow Pennsylvanians who have jumped in to help Cheers PA.”
Those who make a donation of at least $20 can enter for a chance to win signed memorabilia from Pennsylvania celebrities, athletes and personalities.
Prizes and experiences include:
- Aaron Nola-autographed Yuengling memorabilia
- Pitching clinic by Aaron Nola in morning/early afternoon on game date he isn’t pitching (mutually agreeable date)
- Aaron Nola visit to Little League Team (must be Philadelphia based and on a mutually agreed upon date)
- Aaron Nola Zoom appearance at Happy Hour
- Signed memorabilia from Philadelphia Phillies players Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Andrew McCutchen and Scott Kingery
- Pre-game dinner for four (4) fans in Citizens Bank Park Executive Dining Room with Phillies legend Larry Bowa, includes game tickets (mutually agreeable date)
- Opportunity to dance with the Phillie Phanatic, includes four (4) game tickets (mutually agreeable date)
- Opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a Phillies home regular season game, includes four (4) game tickets (mutually agreeable game date)
- Signed memorabilia from Pittsburgh Penguins players Patric Hornqvist, Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin
- Signed memorabilia from Philadelphia Eagles players Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz
- Signed memorabilia from Pittsburgh Steelers player James Conner
- Two (2) tickets to the next Roots Picnic and a backstage Meet and Greet with the band
- A VIP tour of Yuengling’s Pottsville Brewery with lunch and beers with Dick Yuengling
- A guest broadcast appearance on the Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN) and three (3) nights at South Point Hotel in Las Vegas
Donations can be made on the Pledge It or Cameo websites through June 19.
