PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies spring training, which was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, may take place in Philadelphia. Mayor Jim Kenney and Managing Director Brian Abernathy confirmed Thursday there are high-level talks between the city and the Phillies regarding spring training, part two.
Right now, Citizens Bank Park remains empty.
City leaders say they’re deferring to the Phillies for more information, but sources say a continuation of spring training could happen next month here in the city.
That means baseball season could start in July.
Officials also say any final decision will be guided by public safety and health policy.
