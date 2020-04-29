



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Data pointing in the right direction has led New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to take some steps toward reopening places like parks as early as this weekend. But legislators on both sides are pushing to take it further.

Announcing 329 more deaths Wednesday, New Jersey’s COVID-19 death toll of 6,770 has now surpassed the state’s casualties in several wars, natural disasters and terrorist attacks combined.

Yet data indicates better days are ahead as hospitalizations have continued to decline for more than a week.

“Our mantra remains and must remain ‘public health creates economic health,'” Murphy said.

With that, Murphy announced the first significant reopening in New Jersey since the crisis began. He signed an executive order to reopen state parks and golf courses starting this Saturday.

Playgrounds and other amenities will remain off-limits as social distancing requirements will not be eased.

“I’m happy, at one level, that we’re able to take this step, but we will enforce this. And if we don’t like what we see, I hate to say this, I reserve the right to reverse the executive order that I’m signing today,” Murphy said.

While praising most of his actions to contain COVID-19, state legislators from both sides of the aisle are encouraging Murphy to pick up the pace making decisions about allowing more businesses to operate.

“Look, make sure people are safe, keep the social distancing, follow all the rules, but give the businesses at least the opportunity to see if they can do it or not. Right now, they are not being given the opportunity and our small businesses are going away,” said Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney.

Starting now, people who are self-employed or independent contractors who are not usually eligible for unemployment benefits will start being notified of federal pandemic unemployment assistance.