TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey golf courses and state and county parks will be allowed to reopen this weekend. Gov. Phil Murphy says he will sign an executive order to allow golf courses and parks to reopen on Saturday, May 2.
“This order will take effect at sunrise on Saturday, May 2nd,” Murphy tweeted. “Social distancing will continue to be mandated.”
BREAKING: Today, I will sign an executive order to:
🏞️Reopen New Jersey’s state parks
⛳Allow golf courses and county parks to reopen
This order will take effect at sunrise on Saturday, May 2nd. Social distancing will continue to be mandated. pic.twitter.com/q1gIuUxoFg
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 29, 2020
Murphy’s timeline for reopening parts of the New Jersey economy is more fluid as the state deals with nearly 114,000 cases of COVID-19. The death toll now stands above 6,400.
Earlier this week, the governor laid out a six-step plan he calls “The Road Back” from COVID-19. On Tuesday, he announced the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission.
Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to give a daily briefing on the coronavirus response across the state at 1 p.m. You can watch the press conference on CBSN Philly.
You must log in to post a comment.