Coronavirus New Jersey: Drive-Thru Testing Site Opens At Surf Stadium In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A drive-thru testing site is now open in Atlantic City. It’s located at Surf Stadium at 545 N. Albany Ave.
You must be from Atlantic City, have an appointment, and have a prescription from a medical provider.
It’s important to note, you must drive up to the site, you cannot walk there and be tested.
The site will also conduct testing on Friday.
