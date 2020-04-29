Coronavirus New Jersey: Drive-Thru Testing Site Opens At Surf Stadium In Atlantic City

WATCH LIVE:Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Update On New Jersey’s Road To Recovery Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
By CBS3 Staff
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A drive-thru testing site is now open in Atlantic City. It’s located at Surf Stadium at 545 N. Albany Ave.

You must be from Atlantic City, have an appointment, and have a prescription from a medical provider.

It’s important to note, you must drive up to the site, you cannot walk there and be tested.

The site will also conduct testing on Friday.

