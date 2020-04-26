PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles added speed, speed and more speed. After selecting TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the NFL draft, the Eagles acquired wideout Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday and chose two other fast receivers.
The Eagles picked Boise State’s John Hightower in the fifth round and Southern Mississippi’s Quez Watkins in the sixth round.
Adding receivers was Philadelphia’s biggest priority. Last season, Carson Wentz became the first player to throw for more than 4,000 yards despite not having a wide receiver reach 500 yards, in part because of injuries. Wentz led the Eagles to four straight wins in December to secure an NFC East title with a group of castoffs at receiver.
Getting Reagor, Goodwin, Hightower and Watkins should help. They join veterans DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and others.
“Can he run? Is he healthy? Does he love to play? That was going to be our offseason motto,” personnel boss Howie Roseman said.
Goodwin spent his first four seasons with Buffalo and past three in San Francisco. He has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs in his career.
Goodwin has been plagued by injuries and played 16 games only once, in 2017, when he had career highs in receptions (56) and yards (962).
“Marquise is one of the fastest men in the world. I mean that,” Roseman said.
