PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles went out of the box with their second-round pick Friday night, drafting Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. After spending his first three seasons at Alabama, the dual-threat transferred to Oklahoma, where he led the Sooners to a College Football Playoff berth.
Hurts tossed 32 touchdowns to eight interceptions for the Sooners in 2019, completing 69.7% of his passes. He also rushed for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Hurts finished second in Heisman Trophy voting, losing to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
In Round 1, the Eagles infused some much-needed speed to their offense with the addition of TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor.
The Eagles have six picks remaining, including the 103rd pick coming up tonight.
3rd Round: No. 103 overall
4th Round: No. 127 overall
4th Round: No. 145 overall
4th Round: No. 146 overall
5th Round: No. 168 overall
6th Round: No. 190 overall
Rounds 4 through 7 will conclude on Saturday.
