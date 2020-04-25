PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2020 NFL draft is over, and Day 3 was a busy one for Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman. The Birds added speed, made trades, and leave the draft with a backup QB.
The Eagles addressed their defensive backfield with their first pick Saturday, selecting Clemson safety K’Von Wallace with the 127th overall pick.
The 5-foot-11 safety was a third-team all-conference selection as a senior, racking up 78 tackles including two sacks. He also had two interceptions– one which he returned for a score — and was tied the team lead with 10 pass breakups.
Wallace also is tied for the most career games played in Clemson history.
Next up was offensive lineman Jack Driscoll from Auburn with the 145th overall pick. Driscoll is a 6-foot-8, 306-pound lineman who started all 13 games at right tackle in 2018 and 2019 for the Tigers.
After acquiring Marquise Goodwin from the 49ers, the Birds continued to stack up on speed by drafting Boise State wide receiver John Hightower with the 168th overall pick.
NFL.com says “Hightower’s speed is his calling card.”
Hightower was a second-team All-Mountain West pick in 2019, leading his squad in receiving yards with 953 and eight TDs in 14 games. He also contributed to the run game and as the primary kick returner.
With the 195th pick, the Eagles kept Temple University linebacker Shaun Bradley in Philadelphia.
See you at the Linc!
The Eagles added another wideout with the 200th overall pick, drafting Quez Watkins out of Southern Mississippi.
Staying on the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles drafted Auburn OT Prince Tega Wanogho.
To round out the draft, the Eagles drafted defensive end Casey Toohill out of Stanford.
