PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles added another weapon to surround Carsen Wentz. The Birds acquired wide receiver Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.
The teams flipped sixth-round picks with Philadelphia getting No. 210 and San Francisco receiving No. 190.
Goodwin, 29, spent his first four seasons with Buffalo and past three in San Francisco. He has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs in his career.
The #Eagles have acquired WR Marquise Goodwin and pick No. 210 from San Francisco in exchange for pick No. 190. pic.twitter.com/HeQZUOO5fQ
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 25, 2020
Goodwin has been plagued by injuries and played 16 games only once in 2017 when he had career highs in receptions (56) and yards (962).
The Eagles selected TCU wideout Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick Friday.
The 29-year-old Goodwin joins veterans DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Reagor, 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward, among others.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.