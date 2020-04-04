Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 1300 block of Walnut Street in Center City will close to cars beginning on Monday morning. The Holiday Inn Express, located at 1305 Walnut St., is turning into a quarantine site.
The city says the street closure is necessary to safely transport and register people who have COVID-19 or those who are awaiting results.
The hotel can hold about 150 people.
Health officials announced an additional 578 COVID-19 cases in Philadephia on Saturday, bringing the city’s total to 3,008.
