



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia now stands at over 3,000 as the statewide total has climbed above 10,000. Pennsylvania health officials announced 1,597 additional cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 10,017.

Thirty-four more deaths were also reported across Pennsylvania, raising the death toll to 136.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

According to officials, 60,013 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In Philadelphia, an additional 578 cases have been reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 3,008. Officials also announced nine new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the death toll to 35.

Today our @PHLPublicHealth department reported:

– 578 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Philadelphia, for a total of 3,008.

– 9 people died, for a total of 35 deaths. More about COVID-19 resources and updates:https://t.co/ABHIYZJxAw — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 4, 2020

On Friday, Philadelphia officials said they are seeing community spread of the coronavirus and that social distancing is key to lowering the number of new cases and saving lives.

Locally, there are 235 coronavirus cases in Berks County; 488 in Bucks County; 250 in Chester County; 616 in Delaware County; 804 in Lehigh County; 982 in Montgomery County; 588 in Northampton County; and 3,008 in Philadelphia.

This latest jump in cases comes after Gov. Tom Wolf’s asked all residents to wear a mask now when they go out in public.

The best thing you can do to protect other people during the #COVID19 pandemic is stay home. The second best thing you can do is wear a mask if you must leave your home. Making a homemade mask is easy. You can find instructions at https://t.co/vruI34s7cH. Let’s #MaskUpPA. pic.twitter.com/R7G4ORM82A — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 4, 2020

“Wearing a mask will help cut down the possibility that we will be infecting an innocent bystander,” Wolf said

Wolf joins a number of leaders urging people to wear masks aiming to control the spread of COVID-19.

“You protect the people around you. My masks protect you, your masks protect me,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. “The idea is that this infection is widespread enough, this recommendation will help protect the people around those who are wearing a mask.”

Officials stress that you don’t need surgical or N95 masks. They need to be saved for first responders and health care workers who are in close contact with people who have the virus.

The latest health guidance: Pennsylvanians should wear cloth masks when they go out in public to help prevent the spread of #COVID19. Here’s how to make your own cloth mask at home. ⤵️ More guidance on masks here: https://t.co/nOhsoCzqEQ. #MaskUpPA pic.twitter.com/hbuSy9lGxX — Pennsylvania (@PennsylvaniaGov) April 4, 2020

The Pennsylvania Health Department explains how to make a mask on its website. Click here for directions.