



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials say they are seeing community spread of the coronavirus and that social distancing is key to lowering the number of new cases and saving lives. City officials are continuing to make sure Philadelphians are adhering to social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders as the number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths continue to rise.

“Since this time yesterday, we’ve had 330 new cases of coronavirus infections diagnosed in Philadelphia residents, bringing us to a total of 2,430,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

Health officials reported nine new deaths and they are continuing to see more cases in the prison population.

“We are continuing to see clusters in congregate settings… including nursing homes, behavioral health facilities and the city’s jail. We now have 31 inmates in the city’s jail who have tested positive for coronavirus,” Farley said.

City officials are ramping up efforts to cut down on large gatherings.

All basketball rims are now being removed as city parks and playgrounds remain closed.

Residents who notice large gatherings are being asked to call 311.

The city’s trash and recycling schedules are also being impacted by the coronavirus.

“Starting next week, recycling materials will be collected on an every other week schedule. Residents should hold their recycling materials for the week of Monday, April 6 through Saturday, April 11. Recycling collections will resume on Monday, April 13, with every other week collections running through May 15, or further,” Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.

Health officials say they are continuing to see patients coming from New York and other surrounding cities, if necessary. Farley says they’re not building walls or restricting care for those who seek it within our health care system.