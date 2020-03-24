



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia leaders are developing a site to quarantine homeless people as well as anyone who cannot quarantine at their own homes during the coronavirus pandemic. A city spokesperson confirms a quarantine site is in development.

The spokesperson declined to say where the site will be located for privacy reasons, but workers setting up the site confirmed it will be at the Holiday Inn Express at 13th and Walnut Streets in Center City.

The hotel will essentially become a makeshift treatment center. On Tuesday, Eyewitness News found crews gathering supplies for it.

Reports say a limited number of people who test positive for COVID-19, who are either homeless or can’t self-isolate in their own homes, will be able to isolate at the hotel and also be given treatment. Officials say those showing symptoms will also be quarantined at the hotel.

This all requires a lot of staff, which the city is working on.

City officials won’t confirm many details about the site, but Managing Director Brian Abernathy said this on Monday.

“The homeless population was exempted from the stay at home order — they don’t have a home to go to. We are continuing to rapidly expand our shelter space to the best of our ability,” Abernathy said.

City officials also wouldn’t answer other questions like when it will be up and running and what the cost of renting the rooms might be.

Philadelphia officials will be holding their daily coronavirus response briefing at 1 p.m. Watch live on CBSN Philly.