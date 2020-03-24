HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — There are now more than 850 coronavirus cases across Pennsylvania as health officials announced 207 new cases on Tuesday. Four more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to seven.
The commonwealth is now dealing with 851 cases in 40 counties.
Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
More than 8,600 patients have tested negative for COVID-19.
The latest numbers come a day after Gov. Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order for Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, including Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties.
The stay-at-home order will last two weeks for these counties and went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday.
Wolf also extended school closures in the state for two more weeks, through at least April 6.
You must log in to post a comment.