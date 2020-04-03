



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Streets Department will no longer collect recyclables on a weekly basis due to the coronavirus. The department announced Friday it’s shifting to every other week beginning Monday.

Trash collection will remain on a weekly schedule or as close to a normal schedule as possible, officials say.

Officials say recyclables will next be collected during the week of April 13.

Philadelphians are being asked to hold onto their recyclables next week.

The schedule change is effective through at least May 15.

Here are the schedule changes:

April 6-11: Trash only

April 13-17: Trash and recyclables

April 20-24: Trash only

April 27-May 1: Trash and recyclables

May 4-8: Trash only

May 11-15: Trash and recyclables

Officials say they will be no trash collection on April 10 due to the Good Friday holiday.

Trash and recyclable delays should still be expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say.

On Thursday, the Streets Department said it’s running behind schedule as sanitation workers have been calling out sick from work amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“My understanding is all of our core services are being provided as scheduled, except for sanitation. Again, we’re just saying we have staff shortages, I’m not sure I would be comfortable calling it a sick out,” Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said Thursday.

Pennsylvania health officials announced 330 additional coronavirus cases in Philadelphia on Friday, bringing the citywide total to 2,430.